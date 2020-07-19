All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 919 Glenwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
919 Glenwood Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 Glenwood Way

919 Glenwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

919 Glenwood Way, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Two car garage. Great neighborhood. Great schools. Close to the freeway. 2 Story. Low maintenance yard garden are included. Mountain views. Air-conditioning. Washer dryer, stove refrigerator dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Glenwood Way have any available units?
919 Glenwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Glenwood Way have?
Some of 919 Glenwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Glenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
919 Glenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Glenwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 919 Glenwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 919 Glenwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 919 Glenwood Way offers parking.
Does 919 Glenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Glenwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Glenwood Way have a pool?
No, 919 Glenwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 919 Glenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 919 Glenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Glenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Glenwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College