919 Glenwood Way, Escondido, CA 92026 North Broadway
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Two car garage. Great neighborhood. Great schools. Close to the freeway. 2 Story. Low maintenance yard garden are included. Mountain views. Air-conditioning. Washer dryer, stove refrigerator dishwasher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 Glenwood Way have any available units?
919 Glenwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Glenwood Way have?
Some of 919 Glenwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Glenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
919 Glenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.