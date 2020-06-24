906 Jana Place

Amenities

Beautiful Home Available In Escondido - Fantastic home! If you are looking for an immaculate, beautiful, quiet, lovingly maintained gorgeous home then you need to come see this one. This home is located in a quiet, tranquil, and peaceful HOA community on a cul-de-sac, with a fully enclosed back yard and lovely covered patio. It's a large two story, with a living room, dining room, family room and small breakfast eating area in the kitchen, a two-car garage, a walk-in master bedroom closet, and a bonus storage closets under the stairs and in the upstairs hallway. The large kitchen is full of nice features including stainless stove, microwave and dishwasher. Combination of new carpet on stairs and in the bedrooms with new wood-look tile floors downstairs, nice gas log fireplace, and great new AC. New ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a large soaking tub in the master bathroom. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. The landscaping is on an automatic watering system. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets please and sorry but no smoking. Security deposit required- $3,050 Long term tenant preferred with minimum 1-year lease. We require the tenant to obtain renter's insurance if your application to live in this outstanding home is approved. Must have verifiable income (2.5 x rent) with pay stubs, no evictions, good credit report, and prior landlord recommendations. Please drive by the house to see if this meets your needs...$35.00 app/screening fee for everyone 18 years old and older. For showings Please call Linda's Homes at (760) 443-3614.



No Pets Allowed



