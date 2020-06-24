All apartments in Escondido
Escondido, CA
906 Jana Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

906 Jana Place

906 Jana Place · No Longer Available
Location

906 Jana Place, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Available In Escondido - Fantastic home! If you are looking for an immaculate, beautiful, quiet, lovingly maintained gorgeous home then you need to come see this one. This home is located in a quiet, tranquil, and peaceful HOA community on a cul-de-sac, with a fully enclosed back yard and lovely covered patio. It's a large two story, with a living room, dining room, family room and small breakfast eating area in the kitchen, a two-car garage, a walk-in master bedroom closet, and a bonus storage closets under the stairs and in the upstairs hallway. The large kitchen is full of nice features including stainless stove, microwave and dishwasher. Combination of new carpet on stairs and in the bedrooms with new wood-look tile floors downstairs, nice gas log fireplace, and great new AC. New ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a large soaking tub in the master bathroom. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. The landscaping is on an automatic watering system. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets please and sorry but no smoking. Security deposit required- $3,050 Long term tenant preferred with minimum 1-year lease. We require the tenant to obtain renter's insurance if your application to live in this outstanding home is approved. Must have verifiable income (2.5 x rent) with pay stubs, no evictions, good credit report, and prior landlord recommendations. Please drive by the house to see if this meets your needs...$35.00 app/screening fee for everyone 18 years old and older. For showings Please call Linda's Homes at (760) 443-3614.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Jana Place have any available units?
906 Jana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Jana Place have?
Some of 906 Jana Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Jana Place currently offering any rent specials?
906 Jana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Jana Place pet-friendly?
No, 906 Jana Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 906 Jana Place offer parking?
Yes, 906 Jana Place offers parking.
Does 906 Jana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Jana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Jana Place have a pool?
No, 906 Jana Place does not have a pool.
Does 906 Jana Place have accessible units?
No, 906 Jana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Jana Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Jana Place has units with dishwashers.

