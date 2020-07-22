All apartments in Escondido
837 LOCHWOOD Pl.

837 Lochwood Place · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

837 Lochwood Place, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 837 LOCHWOOD Pl. · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Corner Lot 4BR Home with Newly Remodeled Kitchen, AC, and a Pool!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
4bd/3ba approx. 1623 sq ft home!
To cool down in the summer heat the property includes A/C, a wall A/C unit in the master bedroom, and a Pool.
Brand new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, sink, and faucet in kitchen.
Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs perfect for an extended family.
Gardener and Pool service included in the rent.
corner unit and no neighbors behind you.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'250

FEATURES:
• No Co-Signers
• Air Conditioning
• Non-Smoking Property
• Stove
• Microwave
• Oven
• Dishwasher
• Fire Place
• Balcony
• Downstairs Bedroom
• 2 Story
• Vaulted Ceilings
• Vinyl Plank Flooring
• Laundry Hook-ups
• 2 Car Garage
• Pool Service
• Private Pool
• Gardener included
• Vertical Blinds
• Fenced yard

PETS: Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

SCHOOLS:
Middle School: Rincon Middle School
High School: Escondido High

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/837-Lochwood-Place-Escondido-CA-92026-1966/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

Phone (760) 642-HOME | Fax (760) 434-7861

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm Sunday CLOSED

(RLNE5968877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

