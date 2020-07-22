837 LOCHWOOD Pl.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Corner Lot 4BR Home with Newly Remodeled Kitchen, AC, and a Pool!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

4bd/3ba approx. 1623 sq ft home!

To cool down in the summer heat the property includes A/C, a wall A/C unit in the master bedroom, and a Pool.

Brand new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, sink, and faucet in kitchen.

Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs perfect for an extended family.

Gardener and Pool service included in the rent.

corner unit and no neighbors behind you.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'250



FEATURES:

• No Co-Signers

• Air Conditioning

• Non-Smoking Property

• Stove

• Microwave

• Oven

• Dishwasher

• Fire Place

• Balcony

• Downstairs Bedroom

• 2 Story

• Vaulted Ceilings

• Vinyl Plank Flooring

• Laundry Hook-ups

• 2 Car Garage

• Pool Service

• Private Pool

• Gardener included

• Vertical Blinds

• Fenced yard



PETS: Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



SCHOOLS:

Middle School: Rincon Middle School

High School: Escondido High



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/837-Lochwood-Place-Escondido-CA-92026-1966/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



Phone (760) 642-HOME | Fax (760) 434-7861



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm Sunday CLOSED



(RLNE5968877)