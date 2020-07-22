837 LOCHWOOD Pl.

Amenities
Corner Lot 4BR Home with Newly Remodeled Kitchen, AC, and a Pool!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
4bd/3ba approx. 1623 sq ft home!
To cool down in the summer heat the property includes A/C, a wall A/C unit in the master bedroom, and a Pool.
Brand new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, sink, and faucet in kitchen.
Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs perfect for an extended family.
Gardener and Pool service included in the rent.
corner unit and no neighbors behind you.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'250
FEATURES:
• No Co-Signers
• Air Conditioning
• Non-Smoking Property
• Stove
• Microwave
• Oven
• Dishwasher
• Fire Place
• Balcony
• Downstairs Bedroom
• 2 Story
• Vaulted Ceilings
• Vinyl Plank Flooring
• Laundry Hook-ups
• 2 Car Garage
• Pool Service
• Private Pool
• Gardener included
• Vertical Blinds
• Fenced yard
PETS: Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
SCHOOLS:
Middle School: Rincon Middle School
High School: Escondido High
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/837-Lochwood-Place-Escondido-CA-92026-1966/
(RLNE5968877)