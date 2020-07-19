All apartments in Escondido
835 West 3rd Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

835 West 3rd Ave

835 West 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

835 West 3rd Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
835 W 3rd Ave - 1/2 off 1st month's rent!- Charming Single Story 2bd 1ba Home!!! - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!
CALL OR TEXT LEASING 619-804-3325
835 W Third Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
2 Bedrooms, 1 Baths

JUST LOWERED!!!
$1,745 per Month, $1,745Deposit

Charming Single Story Home with 2bd 1ba offers hardwood floors throughout, custom paint, ceiling fans, and faux wood blinds. The galley kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, stainless steel sink, and a microwave. The bedroom will comfortably fit a king size bed and offers mirrored closet doors. This home has a great fenced in back yard and offers washer & dryer H/U (No Gas) and off-street parking for added convenience.
Small Pets Negotiable.

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Small allowed w/ additional deposit $300-Cat $500-Dog
Available: NOW

APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE2588434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

