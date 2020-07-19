835 West 3rd Ave

Amenities

835 W 3rd Ave - Charming Single Story 2bd 1ba Home!!!

835 W Third Ave

Escondido, CA 92025

2 Bedrooms, 1 Baths



JUST LOWERED!!!

$1,745 per Month, $1,745Deposit



Charming Single Story Home with 2bd 1ba offers hardwood floors throughout, custom paint, ceiling fans, and faux wood blinds. The galley kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, stainless steel sink, and a microwave. The bedroom will comfortably fit a king size bed and offers mirrored closet doors. This home has a great fenced in back yard and offers washer & dryer H/U (No Gas) and off-street parking for added convenience.

Small Pets Negotiable.



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Small allowed w/ additional deposit $300-Cat $500-Dog

Available: NOW



