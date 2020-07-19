835 West 3rd Ave

Amenities
835 W 3rd Ave - 1/2 off 1st month's rent!- Charming Single Story 2bd 1ba Home!!! - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!
CALL OR TEXT LEASING 619-804-3325
835 W Third Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
2 Bedrooms, 1 Baths
JUST LOWERED!!!
$1,745 per Month, $1,745Deposit
Charming Single Story Home with 2bd 1ba offers hardwood floors throughout, custom paint, ceiling fans, and faux wood blinds. The galley kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, stainless steel sink, and a microwave. The bedroom will comfortably fit a king size bed and offers mirrored closet doors. This home has a great fenced in back yard and offers washer & dryer H/U (No Gas) and off-street parking for added convenience.
Small Pets Negotiable.
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Small allowed w/ additional deposit $300-Cat $500-Dog
Available: NOW
APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE2588434)