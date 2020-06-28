All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 827 McLain St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
827 McLain St.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

827 McLain St.

827 McLain St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

827 McLain St, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Perfect family home in Oak Hill - Very clean single story, quiet family oriented home located in the popular Oak Hill area of Escondido. Three bedrooms and two baths with a huge (almost 400 square feet) Bonus Room just off the kitchen and dining area. Great for a game room or big family room. Spacious living room with fireplace flows nicely to the large dining area and kitchen with newer cook top and double oven! The kitchen has a reach in pantry, and breakfast bar for convenience. There is an indoor laundry with gas & electric hook-ups and additional storage room off the laundry area. The bedrooms are generously sized and master bath has an updated walk in shower and separate sink/vanity areas. Big two car garage with a tremendous amount of shelf space for storage. Nice backyard with wonderful views, a wonderful mature orange tree to enjoy and room for a garden.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 McLain St. have any available units?
827 McLain St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 McLain St. have?
Some of 827 McLain St.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 McLain St. currently offering any rent specials?
827 McLain St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 McLain St. pet-friendly?
No, 827 McLain St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 827 McLain St. offer parking?
Yes, 827 McLain St. offers parking.
Does 827 McLain St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 McLain St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 McLain St. have a pool?
No, 827 McLain St. does not have a pool.
Does 827 McLain St. have accessible units?
No, 827 McLain St. does not have accessible units.
Does 827 McLain St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 McLain St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College