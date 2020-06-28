827 McLain St.

Amenities

Perfect family home in Oak Hill - Very clean single story, quiet family oriented home located in the popular Oak Hill area of Escondido. Three bedrooms and two baths with a huge (almost 400 square feet) Bonus Room just off the kitchen and dining area. Great for a game room or big family room. Spacious living room with fireplace flows nicely to the large dining area and kitchen with newer cook top and double oven! The kitchen has a reach in pantry, and breakfast bar for convenience. There is an indoor laundry with gas & electric hook-ups and additional storage room off the laundry area. The bedrooms are generously sized and master bath has an updated walk in shower and separate sink/vanity areas. Big two car garage with a tremendous amount of shelf space for storage. Nice backyard with wonderful views, a wonderful mature orange tree to enjoy and room for a garden.



No Pets Allowed



