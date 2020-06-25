All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like
752 West 5th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
752 West 5th Ave.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

752 West 5th Ave.

752 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

752 West 5th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow style home - Now Available!*** - Doesn't get much better than this: Updated/remodeled interior and SOLAR!! This charming bungalow-style home has beautiful light wood-look flooring throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and more. Plenty of street parking as well as a one car garage. Huge back yard with lower lot providing endless options for gardening or play area. Solar panels will reduce or eliminate your electric bill -- depending on household use.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement
NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4944630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 752 West 5th Ave. have any available units?
752 West 5th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 West 5th Ave. have?
Some of 752 West 5th Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 West 5th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
752 West 5th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 West 5th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 West 5th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 752 West 5th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 752 West 5th Ave. offers parking.
Does 752 West 5th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 West 5th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 West 5th Ave. have a pool?
No, 752 West 5th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 752 West 5th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 752 West 5th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 752 West 5th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 West 5th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidwayNorth BroadwayKit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San DiegoConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College