Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
752 S Escondido Blvd
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

752 S Escondido Blvd

752 South Escondido Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

752 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Westside Park!

Property highlights:

- 1 bed/bath ground level unit
- Street parking/garage parking
- Gas range/oven and refrigerator included
- No pets allowed

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Five Star Market, Mi Rancho Market, Cedar's Market, The Grand Tea Room, Starbucks and Kettle Coffee & Tea, Pegahs Kitchen, Tom's Famous Family Restaurant and many more!

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/752-S-Escondido-Blvd-Escondido-CA-92025-3

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5119405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 S Escondido Blvd have any available units?
752 S Escondido Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 S Escondido Blvd have?
Some of 752 S Escondido Blvd's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 S Escondido Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
752 S Escondido Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 S Escondido Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 752 S Escondido Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 752 S Escondido Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 752 S Escondido Blvd offers parking.
Does 752 S Escondido Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 S Escondido Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 S Escondido Blvd have a pool?
No, 752 S Escondido Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 752 S Escondido Blvd have accessible units?
No, 752 S Escondido Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 752 S Escondido Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 S Escondido Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
