Amenities

garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Westside Park!



Property highlights:



- 1 bed/bath ground level unit

- Street parking/garage parking

- Gas range/oven and refrigerator included

- No pets allowed



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Five Star Market, Mi Rancho Market, Cedar's Market, The Grand Tea Room, Starbucks and Kettle Coffee & Tea, Pegahs Kitchen, Tom's Famous Family Restaurant and many more!



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/752-S-Escondido-Blvd-Escondido-CA-92025-3



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5119405)