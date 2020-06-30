750 Jordan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Located on a corner lot with great curb appeal, this 4 bedroom home features; flooring throughout, two living rooms, tiled master shower, and granite countertops in the kitchen!Very large backyard for BBQing, hosting parties, or just hanging out on your patio furniture!Nearby schools include; Oaks Hill Elementary, Hidden Valley Middle School, and Orange Glen High School. Located off Bear Valley Pkwy puts you in close distance to restaurants, shopping, and more!Make this home yours today!



(RLNE5454222)