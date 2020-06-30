All apartments in Escondido
750 Jordan St

750 Jordan Street · No Longer Available
Location

750 Jordan Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Located on a corner lot with great curb appeal, this 4 bedroom home features; flooring throughout, two living rooms, tiled master shower, and granite countertops in the kitchen!Very large backyard for BBQing, hosting parties, or just hanging out on your patio furniture!Nearby schools include; Oaks Hill Elementary, Hidden Valley Middle School, and Orange Glen High School. Located off Bear Valley Pkwy puts you in close distance to restaurants, shopping, and more!Make this home yours today!

(RLNE5454222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Jordan St have any available units?
750 Jordan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Jordan St have?
Some of 750 Jordan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Jordan St currently offering any rent specials?
750 Jordan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Jordan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Jordan St is pet friendly.
Does 750 Jordan St offer parking?
Yes, 750 Jordan St offers parking.
Does 750 Jordan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Jordan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Jordan St have a pool?
No, 750 Jordan St does not have a pool.
Does 750 Jordan St have accessible units?
No, 750 Jordan St does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Jordan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Jordan St has units with dishwashers.

