Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
552 Montview Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
552 Montview Drive
552 Montview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
552 Montview Drive, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- OPEN HOUSE 08/03/2019 from 10am to 2 pm
(RLNE5022013)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 552 Montview Drive have any available units?
552 Montview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
Is 552 Montview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
552 Montview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Montview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 Montview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 552 Montview Drive offer parking?
No, 552 Montview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 552 Montview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 Montview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Montview Drive have a pool?
No, 552 Montview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 552 Montview Drive have accessible units?
No, 552 Montview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Montview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Montview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 552 Montview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 Montview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
