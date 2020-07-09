525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171

525 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92026 Central Escondido
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental - Rancho Escondido 55+ - Great location and community!! Rancho Escondido, a desirable 55+ community with wonderful amenities. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is very spacious, light and bright.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
