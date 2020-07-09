All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171

525 W El Norte Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

525 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental - Rancho Escondido 55+ - Great location and community!! Rancho Escondido, a desirable 55+ community with wonderful amenities. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is very spacious, light and bright.

(RLNE5799372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 have any available units?
525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 currently offering any rent specials?
525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 pet-friendly?
No, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 offer parking?
No, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 does not offer parking.
Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 have a pool?
Yes, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 has a pool.
Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 have accessible units?
No, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 W El Norte Pkwy Spc 171 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College