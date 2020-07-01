All apartments in Escondido
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

509 Smoketree Gln

509 Smoketree Glen · No Longer Available
Location

509 Smoketree Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Escondido North Country Club Area Spacious 2 Bed - Property Id: 197567

Very Nice neighborhood in North Escondido. Close to freeway access and schools. Two Large Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms and single car garage with opener. Wash/Dryer hookups in garage, Central air-conditioning, dishwasher, refrigator/freezer, microwave, electric stove/oven. Ready for immediate move-in to start enjoying the large backyard and/or community pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197567
Property Id 197567

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5446939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Smoketree Gln have any available units?
509 Smoketree Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Smoketree Gln have?
Some of 509 Smoketree Gln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Smoketree Gln currently offering any rent specials?
509 Smoketree Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Smoketree Gln pet-friendly?
No, 509 Smoketree Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 509 Smoketree Gln offer parking?
Yes, 509 Smoketree Gln offers parking.
Does 509 Smoketree Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Smoketree Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Smoketree Gln have a pool?
Yes, 509 Smoketree Gln has a pool.
Does 509 Smoketree Gln have accessible units?
No, 509 Smoketree Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Smoketree Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Smoketree Gln has units with dishwashers.

