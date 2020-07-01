509 Smoketree Gln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Escondido North Country Club Area Spacious 2 Bed - Property Id: 197567



Very Nice neighborhood in North Escondido. Close to freeway access and schools. Two Large Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms and single car garage with opener. Wash/Dryer hookups in garage, Central air-conditioning, dishwasher, refrigator/freezer, microwave, electric stove/oven. Ready for immediate move-in to start enjoying the large backyard and/or community pool.

No Dogs Allowed



