Escondido, CA
503 Vermont Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

503 Vermont Ave

503 West Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

503 West Vermont Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Escondido. - Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath duplex home in Escondido. 1086 sqft. The kitchen includes all new stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space, modern lighting, and beautiful decorative back-splash give this home its unique characteristic. New paint and brand-new engineered flooring throughout the entire home. No carpet! The bathrooms are modern and elegant, and the showers are lined with gorgeous ornamental tile. Ceilings fans included in each bedroom and in living-room. The home also offers AC. You have washer and dryer hook-ups. Fully fenced yard.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing. For more information on the property and to apply visit www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5702165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Vermont Ave have any available units?
503 Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Vermont Ave have?
Some of 503 Vermont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
503 Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 503 Vermont Ave offer parking?
No, 503 Vermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 503 Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 503 Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 503 Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 503 Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Vermont Ave has units with dishwashers.

