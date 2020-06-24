503 Vermont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Escondido. - Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath duplex home in Escondido. 1086 sqft. The kitchen includes all new stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space, modern lighting, and beautiful decorative back-splash give this home its unique characteristic. New paint and brand-new engineered flooring throughout the entire home. No carpet! The bathrooms are modern and elegant, and the showers are lined with gorgeous ornamental tile. Ceilings fans included in each bedroom and in living-room. The home also offers AC. You have washer and dryer hook-ups. Fully fenced yard.



