Last updated August 9 2019 at 8:54 AM

495 San Pasqual Valley Rd

495 San Pasqual Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

495 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92027
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
this cozy first floor 1Br 1Ba condo is readily waiting for its next occupant! As you enter the unit youre greeted with the living room with brand new laminate to give it a very spacious feel. The small, but spacious kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) included. For your convenience, the unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer in the hallway. For your comfort, the unit comes with central AC & heat. The community also offers a pool and hot tub for its residents. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the interior!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd have any available units?
495 San Pasqual Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd have?
Some of 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
495 San Pasqual Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 San Pasqual Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.
