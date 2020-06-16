495 San Pasqual Valley Rd

Amenities

this cozy first floor 1Br 1Ba condo is readily waiting for its next occupant! As you enter the unit youre greeted with the living room with brand new laminate to give it a very spacious feel. The small, but spacious kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) included. For your convenience, the unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer in the hallway. For your comfort, the unit comes with central AC & heat. The community also offers a pool and hot tub for its residents. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the interior!