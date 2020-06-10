All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 454 Ashbourne Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
454 Ashbourne Glen
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

454 Ashbourne Glen

454 Ashbourne Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

454 Ashbourne Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Escondido - Camdem Place Community - Large 1955 SF House - - Camdem Place Community
- Upgraded Counters
- 1955 Square Feet
- Large Master Bedroom
- Laundry Room
- Two Car Garage
- Wood & Tile Floors Throughout
- Fireplace (Gas Burning)
- Central AC

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5351783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Ashbourne Glen have any available units?
454 Ashbourne Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 Ashbourne Glen have?
Some of 454 Ashbourne Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Ashbourne Glen currently offering any rent specials?
454 Ashbourne Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Ashbourne Glen pet-friendly?
No, 454 Ashbourne Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 454 Ashbourne Glen offer parking?
Yes, 454 Ashbourne Glen offers parking.
Does 454 Ashbourne Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Ashbourne Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Ashbourne Glen have a pool?
No, 454 Ashbourne Glen does not have a pool.
Does 454 Ashbourne Glen have accessible units?
No, 454 Ashbourne Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Ashbourne Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 Ashbourne Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College