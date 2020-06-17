440 W Citracado

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. Av 8/10 This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer. Unit is located in the back, bottom end unit, corner of the complex, allowing for a quiet and private existence. Fully furnished with everything you could need for your short or long stay. Close to the 15 freeway access and all major conveniences. Designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. A beautiful gated pool area is included as well.