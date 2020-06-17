All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:28 AM

440 W Citracado

440 West Citracado Parkway · (760) 522-9112
Location

440 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. Av 8/10 This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer. Unit is located in the back, bottom end unit, corner of the complex, allowing for a quiet and private existence. Fully furnished with everything you could need for your short or long stay. Close to the 15 freeway access and all major conveniences. Designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. A beautiful gated pool area is included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 W Citracado have any available units?
440 W Citracado has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 W Citracado have?
Some of 440 W Citracado's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 W Citracado currently offering any rent specials?
440 W Citracado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 W Citracado pet-friendly?
No, 440 W Citracado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 440 W Citracado offer parking?
No, 440 W Citracado does not offer parking.
Does 440 W Citracado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 W Citracado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 W Citracado have a pool?
Yes, 440 W Citracado has a pool.
Does 440 W Citracado have accessible units?
No, 440 W Citracado does not have accessible units.
Does 440 W Citracado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 W Citracado has units with dishwashers.
