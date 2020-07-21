All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

405 Cara Street

405 Cara Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 Cara Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
405 Cara Street Available 08/17/19 Single Story 2 Bed House in Escondido - - Single Story
- Central Heat and A/C
- Large Yard
- 2 Car Garage
- Corner Lot Location
- Fireplace
- Gardener Service Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4966880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Cara Street have any available units?
405 Cara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 405 Cara Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Cara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Cara Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 Cara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 405 Cara Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Cara Street offers parking.
Does 405 Cara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Cara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Cara Street have a pool?
No, 405 Cara Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Cara Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Cara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Cara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Cara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Cara Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Cara Street has units with air conditioning.
