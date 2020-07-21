Rent Calculator
399 Tesoro Glen
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
399 Tesoro Glen
399 Tesoro Gln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
399 Tesoro Gln, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 399 Tesoro Glen have any available units?
399 Tesoro Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 399 Tesoro Glen have?
Some of 399 Tesoro Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 399 Tesoro Glen currently offering any rent specials?
399 Tesoro Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 Tesoro Glen pet-friendly?
No, 399 Tesoro Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 399 Tesoro Glen offer parking?
No, 399 Tesoro Glen does not offer parking.
Does 399 Tesoro Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 Tesoro Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 Tesoro Glen have a pool?
Yes, 399 Tesoro Glen has a pool.
Does 399 Tesoro Glen have accessible units?
No, 399 Tesoro Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 399 Tesoro Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 Tesoro Glen has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
