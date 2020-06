Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer. Rare two bedroom model (with optional third) affords the home wide open living spaces – perfect for entertaining both inside and out. Please email listing agent for more information and showing.