All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 3827 Wildrose Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
3827 Wildrose Glen
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

3827 Wildrose Glen

3827 Wildrose Glen · (858) 231-2632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3827 Wildrose Glen, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3br 3ba 2 story 2200sf single home located at desirable Sonata community of Southeast Escondido.Very quiet neighborhood with HOA.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Escondido. Amenities included: balcony, central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, yard, and community pool/tennis court. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software or call if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Wildrose Glen have any available units?
3827 Wildrose Glen has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 Wildrose Glen have?
Some of 3827 Wildrose Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Wildrose Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Wildrose Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Wildrose Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Wildrose Glen is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Wildrose Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Wildrose Glen offers parking.
Does 3827 Wildrose Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3827 Wildrose Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Wildrose Glen have a pool?
Yes, 3827 Wildrose Glen has a pool.
Does 3827 Wildrose Glen have accessible units?
No, 3827 Wildrose Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Wildrose Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Wildrose Glen has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3827 Wildrose Glen?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity