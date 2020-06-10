360 S. Hickory St. #4 UNIT 4

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upgraded 2 Bed/2 Bath split-level town home w/garage in Escondido - Great upgraded 2 Bed/2 Bath town home with garage in Escondido, Granite Countertops, Travertine Flooring, Fireplace, Balconies, Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Great Views. Each unit has an assigned parking space onsite and a 1 Car Garage attached, and washer and dryer hook up, A/C.



Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month. Cats an extra $15 pet rent per cat per month.



The property is available March 1, 2020.



Security Deposit: $1945

Security Deposit with Pet: $2145



For more Information please call 888 322-9041 or Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



(RLNE5516661)