Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

334 Idaho Avenue #A

334 Idaho Ave · No Longer Available
Location

334 Idaho Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
334 Idaho Avenue #A Available 02/02/19 2 Bed / 1 Bath Duplex in the Heart of Escondido with Upgrades Throughout - Welcome Home! This modern and trendy duplex is everything you've been searching for!

Enter into a warm and inviting living room with bright paint throughout, custom tile flooring, and a beautiful white brick fireplace. The unit has been recently updated with baseboards, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and windows making it move in ready!

The intimate dining area is naturally well-lit and perfect for family dinners. It leads directly into the kitchen where you will find stainless steel appliances, custom lighting and LED can lights, modern fixtures, and newer cabinets.

Both bedrooms are spacious with newer carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds. The bathroom has a tiled shower and bathtub, granite countertops, and a beautiful custom mirror.

Take a step outside your back sliding glass door onto your cozy fenced patio where you can grow a small herb garden or enjoy a summer bbq.

Parking includes a 1 car attached garage, 1 carport, and 2 assigned parking spots.

Small pets on approval
Owner pays water, trash, sewer & gardener.
Tenant pays SDG&E and cable

Move in February 2nd
Washer and dryer were purchased by the current tenant, but they are willing to sell it!
Currently, tenant occupied, please drive by first before calling to schedule a showing!

Please contact (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE3191596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Idaho Avenue #A have any available units?
334 Idaho Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Idaho Avenue #A have?
Some of 334 Idaho Avenue #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Idaho Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
334 Idaho Avenue #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Idaho Avenue #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Idaho Avenue #A is pet friendly.
Does 334 Idaho Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 334 Idaho Avenue #A does offer parking.
Does 334 Idaho Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Idaho Avenue #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Idaho Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 334 Idaho Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 334 Idaho Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 334 Idaho Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Idaho Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Idaho Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
