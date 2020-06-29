All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 325 W Citracado Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
325 W Citracado Pkwy
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:37 PM

325 W Citracado Pkwy

325 West Citracado Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

325 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story condo. New top-quality carpet, stunning marble flooring, neutral paint scheme, clean white trim. Kitchen boasts walk-in pantry, deep sink, touch-free faucet, stainless-steel appliances. Built-in bar & private patio, great for entertaining. Full bath per bedroom, ample closet space. Guest bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Private, attached 2-car garage w/ storage space. Additional guest parking plus street parking near condo. On-site pool and barbecue privileges included. Centrally located and convenient to freeways and shopping! Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. This property is being managed by the owner and is AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.
CONTRACT JOHN VOGEL, CalDRE #0145571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.
If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Association Pool, Balcony, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fan(s), Central Air & Heat, Landscaper Included, Marble Flooring, Microwave, Network Ready, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Available, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy have any available units?
325 W Citracado Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 W Citracado Pkwy have?
Some of 325 W Citracado Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W Citracado Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
325 W Citracado Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W Citracado Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 325 W Citracado Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 325 W Citracado Pkwy offers parking.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 W Citracado Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 325 W Citracado Pkwy has a pool.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 325 W Citracado Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W Citracado Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College