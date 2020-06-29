325 W Citracado Pkwy

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story condo. New top-quality carpet, stunning marble flooring, neutral paint scheme, clean white trim. Kitchen boasts walk-in pantry, deep sink, touch-free faucet, stainless-steel appliances. Built-in bar & private patio, great for entertaining. Full bath per bedroom, ample closet space. Guest bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Private, attached 2-car garage w/ storage space. Additional guest parking plus street parking near condo. On-site pool and barbecue privileges included. Centrally located and convenient to freeways and shopping! Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. This property is being managed by the owner and is AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.

Amenities: Association Pool, Balcony, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fan(s), Central Air & Heat, Landscaper Included, Marble Flooring, Microwave, Network Ready, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Available, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit