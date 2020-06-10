Amenities

3136 Ferncreek Ln Available 02/07/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Rancho San Pasqual*** - Located in popular Rancho San Pasqual community this single level, corner lot home has been exceptionally maintained and consists of three generously sized bedrooms and a den. Central air conditioning, as well as QuietCool whole-house fans, quickly cool down your home during a hot summer day while the INSTALLED SOLAR PANELS will drastically reduce utility bills. Open floorplan flows nicely throughout the home with living room/dining room combination, generous kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and nook area too! The kitchen is open to the family room equipped with the gorgeous built-in entertainment unit. Master suite has double door entry, large bedroom and spacious bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with organizers. Secondary bedrooms also have closet organizers. The backyard is the entertainer's dream with built-in barbeque and fire pit both plumbed with gas -- no more propane tanks! Generous producers, the fruit trees in the back yard include lemon, lime, orange, peach, and avocado. Indoor laundry and 3 car garage. Community amenities include pool, spa, playground, and barbeque/banquet facilities.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



