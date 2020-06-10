All apartments in Escondido
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
3136 Ferncreek Ln
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

3136 Ferncreek Ln

3136 Ferncreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Ferncreek Lane, Escondido, CA 92027
Cloverdale

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3136 Ferncreek Ln Available 02/07/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Rancho San Pasqual*** - Located in popular Rancho San Pasqual community this single level, corner lot home has been exceptionally maintained and consists of three generously sized bedrooms and a den. Central air conditioning, as well as QuietCool whole-house fans, quickly cool down your home during a hot summer day while the INSTALLED SOLAR PANELS will drastically reduce utility bills. Open floorplan flows nicely throughout the home with living room/dining room combination, generous kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and nook area too! The kitchen is open to the family room equipped with the gorgeous built-in entertainment unit. Master suite has double door entry, large bedroom and spacious bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with organizers. Secondary bedrooms also have closet organizers. The backyard is the entertainer's dream with built-in barbeque and fire pit both plumbed with gas -- no more propane tanks! Generous producers, the fruit trees in the back yard include lemon, lime, orange, peach, and avocado. Indoor laundry and 3 car garage. Community amenities include pool, spa, playground, and barbeque/banquet facilities.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE1999295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Ferncreek Ln have any available units?
3136 Ferncreek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Ferncreek Ln have?
Some of 3136 Ferncreek Ln's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Ferncreek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Ferncreek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Ferncreek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Ferncreek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 3136 Ferncreek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Ferncreek Ln offers parking.
Does 3136 Ferncreek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Ferncreek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Ferncreek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3136 Ferncreek Ln has a pool.
Does 3136 Ferncreek Ln have accessible units?
No, 3136 Ferncreek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Ferncreek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Ferncreek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

