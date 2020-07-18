All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2732 Cameron Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2732 Cameron Place
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2732 Cameron Place

2732 Cameron Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2732 Cameron Place, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,650 - 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Escondido located in a Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house is located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Escondido. Brand new kitchen with white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances that have never been used! Brand new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, sliding glass doors that leads out to the beautiful backyard, perfect for a cup of coffee in the morning.

Close to stores/schools/lake/golf/parks/freeways 15 & 78.

Includes gardener.

$2,650/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2732-Cameron-Place

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4864604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Cameron Place have any available units?
2732 Cameron Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Cameron Place have?
Some of 2732 Cameron Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Cameron Place currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Cameron Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Cameron Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Cameron Place is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Cameron Place offer parking?
No, 2732 Cameron Place does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Cameron Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Cameron Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Cameron Place have a pool?
No, 2732 Cameron Place does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Cameron Place have accessible units?
No, 2732 Cameron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Cameron Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Cameron Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College