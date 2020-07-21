Rent Calculator
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2493 RUSSETT GLN
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:25 AM

2493 RUSSETT GLN
2493 Russett Gln
No Longer Available
Location
2493 Russett Gln, Escondido, CA 92029
Felicita
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
https://tours.virtuance.com/1050146
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2493 RUSSETT GLN have any available units?
2493 RUSSETT GLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2493 RUSSETT GLN have?
Some of 2493 RUSSETT GLN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2493 RUSSETT GLN currently offering any rent specials?
2493 RUSSETT GLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2493 RUSSETT GLN pet-friendly?
No, 2493 RUSSETT GLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 2493 RUSSETT GLN offer parking?
Yes, 2493 RUSSETT GLN offers parking.
Does 2493 RUSSETT GLN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2493 RUSSETT GLN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2493 RUSSETT GLN have a pool?
Yes, 2493 RUSSETT GLN has a pool.
Does 2493 RUSSETT GLN have accessible units?
No, 2493 RUSSETT GLN does not have accessible units.
Does 2493 RUSSETT GLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2493 RUSSETT GLN has units with dishwashers.
