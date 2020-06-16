Rent Calculator
246 E 10Th Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM
246 E 10Th Ave
246 East 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
246 East 10th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 E 10Th Ave have any available units?
246 E 10Th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 246 E 10Th Ave have?
Some of 246 E 10Th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 246 E 10Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
246 E 10Th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 E 10Th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 246 E 10Th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 246 E 10Th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 246 E 10Th Ave offers parking.
Does 246 E 10Th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 E 10Th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 E 10Th Ave have a pool?
No, 246 E 10Th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 246 E 10Th Ave have accessible units?
No, 246 E 10Th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 246 E 10Th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 E 10Th Ave has units with dishwashers.
