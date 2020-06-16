2442 Conway Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful home near all schools - Property Id: 138398



Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located near Award Winning Schools. Want a backyard with some shade? You got it! Need a two car garage? Got it also! This home has everything you need Except one small detail...YOU!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138398p

Property Id 138398



(RLNE5030058)