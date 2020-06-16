All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2442 Conway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2442 Conway Dr
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

2442 Conway Dr

2442 Conway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2442 Conway Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful home near all schools - Property Id: 138398

Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located near Award Winning Schools. Want a backyard with some shade? You got it! Need a two car garage? Got it also! This home has everything you need Except one small detail...YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138398p
Property Id 138398

(RLNE5030058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Conway Dr have any available units?
2442 Conway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Conway Dr have?
Some of 2442 Conway Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Conway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Conway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Conway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Conway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Conway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Conway Dr offers parking.
Does 2442 Conway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Conway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Conway Dr have a pool?
No, 2442 Conway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Conway Dr have accessible units?
No, 2442 Conway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Conway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Conway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College