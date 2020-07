Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Large corner unit offers tons of privacy with no one above or below! Open concept with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dual master bedrooms each with own bath, Washer/Dryer in unit, private patio, 2 Assigned parking spaces washer and dryer, water included in rent. brand new laminate flooring. CommunityPool. Surrounded by grassy area and private entrance. Great location in South Escondido near shopping, parks and walking trails, and easy access to I-15 just north of Rancho Bernardo