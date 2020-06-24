2271 Charise St.

Amenities
2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story home in Escondido - Single Story Home located in Escondido. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.
This home has laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.
The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are at the property making laundry day easier. Fenced backyard with a covered patio. Gardener service provided.
Renters insurance required upon move in. Pets okay on approval with an additional $250 deposit (per pet) and $50 monthly pet rent (per pet). Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Sorry No Smoking.
PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords
Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.
Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
(RLNE5755668)