2271 Charise St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story home in Escondido - Single Story Home located in Escondido. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.



This home has laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.



The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are at the property making laundry day easier. Fenced backyard with a covered patio. Gardener service provided.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Pets okay on approval with an additional $250 deposit (per pet) and $50 monthly pet rent (per pet). Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE5755668)