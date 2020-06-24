All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2271 Charise St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2271 Charise St.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2271 Charise St.

2271 Charise Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2271 Charise Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story home in Escondido - Single Story Home located in Escondido. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

This home has laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.

The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are at the property making laundry day easier. Fenced backyard with a covered patio. Gardener service provided.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Pets okay on approval with an additional $250 deposit (per pet) and $50 monthly pet rent (per pet). Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Sorry No Smoking.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5755668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Charise St. have any available units?
2271 Charise St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 Charise St. have?
Some of 2271 Charise St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Charise St. currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Charise St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Charise St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2271 Charise St. is pet friendly.
Does 2271 Charise St. offer parking?
No, 2271 Charise St. does not offer parking.
Does 2271 Charise St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2271 Charise St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Charise St. have a pool?
No, 2271 Charise St. does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Charise St. have accessible units?
No, 2271 Charise St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Charise St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 Charise St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College