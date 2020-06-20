Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in the Las Casitas HOA which is located just south of Daley Ranch, very close to Dixon Lake. This desirable layout also includes stainless steel appliances, tile floors, beautiful cabinets with solid-surface counter tops, a gas fireplace, and it is ready for move in! In addition there is a private back yard and patio, perfect for outdoor relaxation.



Provided appliances include a fridge, stove, washer, dryer, microwave, and dishwasher.



Other amenities included are a gardener, 2 car garage with driveway parking, a fenced backyard, and a community pool.



Owner may accept one small pet, upon approval.



Located just off of E El Norte Parkway and Entrada Glen.

2177 Pueblo Glen

Escondido, CA 92027



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



homesmanagement.net/vacancies



(RLNE5831771)