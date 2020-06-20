All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2177 Pueblo Glen

2177 Pueblo Glen · (760) 432-4663 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2177 Pueblo Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2177 Pueblo Glen · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1473 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Homes Management - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Escondido - Check the Homes Management Website for a virtual tour! You can also self schedule a walk through on our website.
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in the Las Casitas HOA which is located just south of Daley Ranch, very close to Dixon Lake. This desirable layout also includes stainless steel appliances, tile floors, beautiful cabinets with solid-surface counter tops, a gas fireplace, and it is ready for move in! In addition there is a private back yard and patio, perfect for outdoor relaxation.

Provided appliances include a fridge, stove, washer, dryer, microwave, and dishwasher.

Other amenities included are a gardener, 2 car garage with driveway parking, a fenced backyard, and a community pool.

Owner may accept one small pet, upon approval.

Located just off of E El Norte Parkway and Entrada Glen.
2177 Pueblo Glen
Escondido, CA 92027

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies

(RLNE5831771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Pueblo Glen have any available units?
2177 Pueblo Glen has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2177 Pueblo Glen have?
Some of 2177 Pueblo Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 Pueblo Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Pueblo Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Pueblo Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2177 Pueblo Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2177 Pueblo Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2177 Pueblo Glen does offer parking.
Does 2177 Pueblo Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2177 Pueblo Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Pueblo Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2177 Pueblo Glen has a pool.
Does 2177 Pueblo Glen have accessible units?
No, 2177 Pueblo Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Pueblo Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 Pueblo Glen has units with dishwashers.
