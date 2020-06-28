Rent Calculator
2041 E Grand Ave
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM
2041 E Grand Ave
2041 East Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2041 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have any available units?
2041 E Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2041 E Grand Ave have?
Some of 2041 E Grand Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2041 E Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2041 E Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 E Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2041 E Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 E Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
