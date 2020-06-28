All apartments in Escondido
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

2041 E Grand Ave

2041 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2041 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 E Grand Ave have any available units?
2041 E Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 E Grand Ave have?
Some of 2041 E Grand Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 E Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2041 E Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 E Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2041 E Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 2041 E Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 E Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 E Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
