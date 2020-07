Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is in Escondido Country Club Estates, surrounded by single detached houses, this is a residence with only one shared wall and is 1300 square feet. Nicely updated with 3 private patios one is yard space with grass, lush green surroundings, a community pool, RV parking, 2 car garage with storage and shelving. Laundry Room, Single story, with fireplace. Granite counter-tops in bathrooms and kitchens. Many upgrades. With heater, no A/C.