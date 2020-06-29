All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM

1811 E Grand Ave #162

1811 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
PRICE REDUCED Custom Condo in Escondido MOVE IN SPECIAL - Beautifully remodeled second floor condo. Custom paint, wall designs, and decor. The kitchen includes a fridge, cooktop, wall oven, built in microwave, and dishwasher.

The many windows and vaulted ceilings make this unit light and bright. Huge closet with 2 doors. Not just walk in but walk through!

This unit has heat and AC. Small balcony off of the living room.

Community Features: Pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, laundry facilities, and fitness center

1 year lease
1 assigned carport, 2 permits
Tenants may rent an additional parking space from the HOA $30/mo with $20 set up fee.
HOA pet rules: limit of 1 dog and 1 cat; under 40Lbs; no aggressive breeds
Income to be about 2.5x the rent = $3600

Move-in special- 7 days free

Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.

(RLNE2952009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 have any available units?
1811 E Grand Ave #162 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 have?
Some of 1811 E Grand Ave #162's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 E Grand Ave #162 currently offering any rent specials?
1811 E Grand Ave #162 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 E Grand Ave #162 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 E Grand Ave #162 is pet friendly.
Does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 offer parking?
Yes, 1811 E Grand Ave #162 offers parking.
Does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 E Grand Ave #162 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 have a pool?
Yes, 1811 E Grand Ave #162 has a pool.
Does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 have accessible units?
No, 1811 E Grand Ave #162 does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 E Grand Ave #162 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 E Grand Ave #162 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

