1811 E Grand Ave #162

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED Custom Condo in Escondido MOVE IN SPECIAL - Beautifully remodeled second floor condo. Custom paint, wall designs, and decor. The kitchen includes a fridge, cooktop, wall oven, built in microwave, and dishwasher.
The many windows and vaulted ceilings make this unit light and bright. Huge closet with 2 doors. Not just walk in but walk through!
This unit has heat and AC. Small balcony off of the living room.
Community Features: Pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, laundry facilities, and fitness center
1 year lease
1 assigned carport, 2 permits
Tenants may rent an additional parking space from the HOA $30/mo with $20 set up fee.
HOA pet rules: limit of 1 dog and 1 cat; under 40Lbs; no aggressive breeds
Income to be about 2.5x the rent = $3600
Move-in special- 7 days free
Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.
