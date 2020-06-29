1811 E Grand Ave #162

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

PRICE REDUCED Custom Condo in Escondido MOVE IN SPECIAL - Beautifully remodeled second floor condo. Custom paint, wall designs, and decor. The kitchen includes a fridge, cooktop, wall oven, built in microwave, and dishwasher.



The many windows and vaulted ceilings make this unit light and bright. Huge closet with 2 doors. Not just walk in but walk through!



This unit has heat and AC. Small balcony off of the living room.



Community Features: Pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, laundry facilities, and fitness center



1 year lease

1 assigned carport, 2 permits

Tenants may rent an additional parking space from the HOA $30/mo with $20 set up fee.

HOA pet rules: limit of 1 dog and 1 cat; under 40Lbs; no aggressive breeds

Income to be about 2.5x the rent = $3600



Move-in special- 7 days free



Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.



(RLNE2952009)