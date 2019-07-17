Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1729 Dancer Place Available 05/17/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath North Escondido Home on a Cul-de-sac! - Make this very spacious and lovely home in the northwest corner of Escondido yours today! The inviting entrance of designer tiling tells a story that this home was built with a grand appeal. Your formal living room is to your left with new Berber carpeting, LED recessed lighting and lots of windows for this bright open space.



The kitchen great room is adjacent with the tile flooring, fireplace for those cooler Escondido evenings, entertainment set up for mounting a TV and all the works.



Your kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, custom cabinetry and all new stainless steel appliances. Included with these appliances is a double oven with the upper a convection oven and a f5 burner gas stove top. This space is great for entertaining with its counter island, just set up your bar stools and have some fun.



A sliding glass door to your very private back yard and patio. You will love dining al fresco here with the lush green lawn, carefree raised plant beds, privacy wall, and your very own grape vine garden to enjoy!



The master bedroom suite is spacious with two closets! The adjoining large master bathroom features a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, dual bath vanity sinks and a separate water closet for privacy.

Each guest bedroom has a ceiling fan and a shared bathroom between them. A fourth room can be used as a office/den or plenty of room as a bedroom



Laundry room has full size front loading washer and dryer, linen cabinets and soak sink for your convenience.

The two vehicle garage has lots of upper shelving and this home sits on a cul-de-sac!



***Renter's Insurance Required***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4887433)