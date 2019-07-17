All apartments in Escondido
1729 Dancer Place

1729 Dancer Place · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Dancer Place, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1729 Dancer Place Available 05/17/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath North Escondido Home on a Cul-de-sac! - Make this very spacious and lovely home in the northwest corner of Escondido yours today! The inviting entrance of designer tiling tells a story that this home was built with a grand appeal. Your formal living room is to your left with new Berber carpeting, LED recessed lighting and lots of windows for this bright open space.

The kitchen great room is adjacent with the tile flooring, fireplace for those cooler Escondido evenings, entertainment set up for mounting a TV and all the works.

Your kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, custom cabinetry and all new stainless steel appliances. Included with these appliances is a double oven with the upper a convection oven and a f5 burner gas stove top. This space is great for entertaining with its counter island, just set up your bar stools and have some fun.

A sliding glass door to your very private back yard and patio. You will love dining al fresco here with the lush green lawn, carefree raised plant beds, privacy wall, and your very own grape vine garden to enjoy!

The master bedroom suite is spacious with two closets! The adjoining large master bathroom features a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, dual bath vanity sinks and a separate water closet for privacy.
Each guest bedroom has a ceiling fan and a shared bathroom between them. A fourth room can be used as a office/den or plenty of room as a bedroom

Laundry room has full size front loading washer and dryer, linen cabinets and soak sink for your convenience.
The two vehicle garage has lots of upper shelving and this home sits on a cul-de-sac!

***Renter's Insurance Required***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Dancer Place have any available units?
1729 Dancer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Dancer Place have?
Some of 1729 Dancer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Dancer Place currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Dancer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Dancer Place pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Dancer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1729 Dancer Place offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Dancer Place offers parking.
Does 1729 Dancer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Dancer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Dancer Place have a pool?
No, 1729 Dancer Place does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Dancer Place have accessible units?
No, 1729 Dancer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Dancer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Dancer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
