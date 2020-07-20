Rent Calculator
Escondido, CA
/
147 W 7Th Ave
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM
147 W 7Th Ave
147 West 7th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
147 West 7th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 W 7Th Ave have any available units?
147 W 7Th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 147 W 7Th Ave have?
Some of 147 W 7Th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 147 W 7Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
147 W 7Th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 W 7Th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 147 W 7Th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escondido
.
Does 147 W 7Th Ave offer parking?
No, 147 W 7Th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 147 W 7Th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 W 7Th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 W 7Th Ave have a pool?
No, 147 W 7Th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 147 W 7Th Ave have accessible units?
No, 147 W 7Th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 147 W 7Th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 W 7Th Ave has units with dishwashers.
