1305 East Grand Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f82c5dd098 ---- Fountain Estates is located on Grand Avenue in the East Valley Parkway area of Escondido. Our community is very inviting with its Courtyards and Barbeque/Picnic Areas, coupled with the convenience of an on-site Swimming Pool and Spa. Our apartment homes come equipped with enchanting Gas Fireplaces, Spacious Walk-in Closets and offer Covered Parking. Located in close proximity to shops and restaurants such as; Home Depot, Office Depot, Starbucks, 24-Hr. Fitness, Fresh & Easy, Vineyard Square, Escondido Center, Wal-Mart (coming soon) and many other eateries. Just a short distance from Mountain View Park, you will find it is easy to enrich your life with local activities and traditions. Also, our location provides you with easy access to the 78 Freeway which will ease your daily commute. APPLY NOW: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/102879 manager@fountainestates.com (760) 746-3343 or (760) 445-0995 www.fountainestates.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification. Professionally managed and maintained by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Barbeque/Picnic Area Cable/Internet Ready Clubhouse Convenient On Site Laundry Grounds Very Well Maintained Private Patio/Balcony Shops & Restaurants Nearby