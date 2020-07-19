All apartments in Escondido
Last updated August 5 2019 at 4:34 PM

1305 East Grand Avenue

1305 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1305 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f82c5dd098 ---- Fountain Estates is located on Grand Avenue in the East Valley Parkway area of Escondido. Our community is very inviting with its Courtyards and Barbeque/Picnic Areas, coupled with the convenience of an on-site Swimming Pool and Spa. Our apartment homes come equipped with enchanting Gas Fireplaces, Spacious Walk-in Closets and offer Covered Parking. Located in close proximity to shops and restaurants such as; Home Depot, Office Depot, Starbucks, 24-Hr. Fitness, Fresh & Easy, Vineyard Square, Escondido Center, Wal-Mart (coming soon) and many other eateries. Just a short distance from Mountain View Park, you will find it is easy to enrich your life with local activities and traditions. Also, our location provides you with easy access to the 78 Freeway which will ease your daily commute. APPLY NOW: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/102879 manager@fountainestates.com (760) 746-3343 or (760) 445-0995 www.fountainestates.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification. Professionally managed and maintained by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Barbeque/Picnic Area Cable/Internet Ready Clubhouse Convenient On Site Laundry Grounds Very Well Maintained Private Patio/Balcony Shops & Restaurants Nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 East Grand Avenue have any available units?
1305 East Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 East Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1305 East Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 East Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 East Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 East Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 East Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1305 East Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 East Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1305 East Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 East Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 East Grand Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1305 East Grand Avenue has a pool.
Does 1305 East Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 East Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 East Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 East Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

