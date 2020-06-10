All apartments in Escondido
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:25 AM

1130 N Broadway Unit B

1130 N Broadway · (760) 670-4957
Location

1130 N Broadway, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1130 N Broadway Unit B · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
Gated 2BR/ 2BA Lower Level Condo. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent!
Lower lever 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Unit offers kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. 2 large bedrooms with full sized closets, ceiling fans and carpet. Master bedroom has attached upgraded bathroom. Wood flooring in spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen and hallway. Small private yard with patio and storage shed. Two covered parking spaces are included. Super close to schools, shopping and freeways. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

CONTACT CESY CRUZ, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957, or copy and paste to:

https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9b691e7c-cc6a-42a4-bc71-1624bc67a8b5

Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA, Water/Trash.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4818826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N Broadway Unit B have any available units?
1130 N Broadway Unit B has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N Broadway Unit B have?
Some of 1130 N Broadway Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N Broadway Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N Broadway Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N Broadway Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 N Broadway Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1130 N Broadway Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1130 N Broadway Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1130 N Broadway Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 N Broadway Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N Broadway Unit B have a pool?
No, 1130 N Broadway Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N Broadway Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1130 N Broadway Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N Broadway Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 N Broadway Unit B has units with dishwashers.
