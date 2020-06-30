All apartments in Escondido
1124 East El Norte Parkway
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:54 AM

1124 East El Norte Parkway

1124 East El Norte Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1124 East El Norte Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2 car garage. The property comes with new kitchen appliances and a beautiful pool.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

