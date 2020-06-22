1051 Rock Springs Rd 222

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114



2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.7 Miles to In-N-Out and Target!



UPGRADED INTERIOR:

- 2 BD/2 BA, 966 SqFt, Upstairs Condo

- Granite Counters

- White Cabinets

- Kitchen Appliances

- Neutral Paint / Tile and Carpet Floors

- Lifted Ceiling in Living Room

- Open Layout

- Walk-In Closet in Master

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Wall A/C Unit

- Private Balcony

- 1 Carport + Open Parking



ROCK SPRINGS WEST COMMUNITY:

- Community Laundry Facility

- Pool / Spa / BBQ Area / Landscaped Walkways

- 1.7 Miles to Target/In-N-Out! Minutes to 78 and 15 freeways, groceries, schools and more!



RENTS $1720/month with $1720 Security Deposit. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Tenant pays SDG&E gas/electric. Pet Rent $30 per month (1-2 small pets allowed on approval). No pet deposit! 24 Month Lease. AVAILABLE June 28th. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x monthly rent.

