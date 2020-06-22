1051 Rock Springs Rd 222

Amenities
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114
2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.7 Miles to In-N-Out and Target!
UPGRADED INTERIOR:
- 2 BD/2 BA, 966 SqFt, Upstairs Condo
- Granite Counters
- White Cabinets
- Kitchen Appliances
- Neutral Paint / Tile and Carpet Floors
- Lifted Ceiling in Living Room
- Open Layout
- Walk-In Closet in Master
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Wall A/C Unit
- Private Balcony
- 1 Carport + Open Parking
ROCK SPRINGS WEST COMMUNITY:
- Community Laundry Facility
- Pool / Spa / BBQ Area / Landscaped Walkways
- 1.7 Miles to Target/In-N-Out! Minutes to 78 and 15 freeways, groceries, schools and more!
RENTS $1720/month with $1720 Security Deposit. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Tenant pays SDG&E gas/electric. Pet Rent $30 per month (1-2 small pets allowed on approval). No pet deposit! 24 Month Lease. AVAILABLE June 28th. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x monthly rent.
