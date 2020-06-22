All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1051 Rock Springs Rd 222

1051 Rock Springs Road · (760) 407-7031
Location

1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 222 · Avail. Jun 28

$1,720

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114

2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.7 Miles to In-N-Out and Target!

UPGRADED INTERIOR:
- 2 BD/2 BA, 966 SqFt, Upstairs Condo
- Granite Counters
- White Cabinets
- Kitchen Appliances
- Neutral Paint / Tile and Carpet Floors
- Lifted Ceiling in Living Room
- Open Layout
- Walk-In Closet in Master
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Wall A/C Unit
- Private Balcony
- 1 Carport + Open Parking

ROCK SPRINGS WEST COMMUNITY:
- Community Laundry Facility
- Pool / Spa / BBQ Area / Landscaped Walkways
- 1.7 Miles to Target/In-N-Out! Minutes to 78 and 15 freeways, groceries, schools and more!

RENTS $1720/month with $1720 Security Deposit. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Tenant pays SDG&E gas/electric. Pet Rent $30 per month (1-2 small pets allowed on approval). No pet deposit! 24 Month Lease. AVAILABLE June 28th. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300114
Property Id 300114

(RLNE5853499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 have any available units?
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 have?
Some of 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 is pet friendly.
Does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 does offer parking.
Does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 have a pool?
Yes, 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 has a pool.
Does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 have accessible units?
No, 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Rock Springs Rd 222 has units with dishwashers.
