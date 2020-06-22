1040 E Washington Ave 34

Amenities

Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - 2 Parking Spaces! - Property Id: 298051



1 BED/1 BATH, 865 SqFt Condo!

- Third Floor Condo, Community Elevator

- 2 Assigned Parking (1 Carport, 1 Space)

- Fireplace

- Central A/C

- New Carpet!

- Balcony with Views of Pool / Spa

- Utility closet in Balcony (washer/dryer hookups)

- Community Laundry Facility



The Escondido Village community provides an abundance of amenities including beautiful views, sparkling pool and spa, clubhouse, gated community with controlled access.



The property is located close to public and charter Elementary schools, shopping, easy access to I-5 and I-78, minutes away from downtown Escondido. Contact today for an application!



RENTS $1490 per month with $1490 Security Deposit. Available August 1st for a 2 Year Lease. HOA does not allow pets. Water, sewer and trash included! Tenant pays SDG&E gas and electricity. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2.5x rent. **Photos are samples only from a neighboring unit**

Property Id 298051



No Pets Allowed



