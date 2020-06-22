All apartments in Escondido
1040 E Washington Ave 34
1040 E Washington Ave 34

1040 East Washington Avenue · (760) 407-7031
Location

1040 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 34 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - 2 Parking Spaces! - Property Id: 298051

1 BED/1 BATH, 865 SqFt Condo!
- Third Floor Condo, Community Elevator
- 2 Assigned Parking (1 Carport, 1 Space)
- Fireplace
- Central A/C
- New Carpet!
- Balcony with Views of Pool / Spa
- Utility closet in Balcony (washer/dryer hookups)
- Community Laundry Facility

The Escondido Village community provides an abundance of amenities including beautiful views, sparkling pool and spa, clubhouse, gated community with controlled access.

The property is located close to public and charter Elementary schools, shopping, easy access to I-5 and I-78, minutes away from downtown Escondido. Contact today for an application!

RENTS $1490 per month with $1490 Security Deposit. Available August 1st for a 2 Year Lease. HOA does not allow pets. Water, sewer and trash included! Tenant pays SDG&E gas and electricity. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2.5x rent. **Photos are samples only from a neighboring unit**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298051
Property Id 298051

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

