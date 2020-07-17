All apartments in Encinitas
978 Woodgrove Drive

978 Woodgrove Drive · (760) 585-1755 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

978 Woodgrove Drive, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 978 Woodgrove Drive · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
978 Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff, CA 92024 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 955 Sq.Ft. Single Story Unit in Cardiff. New Paint, Carpet and Blinds Throughout, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & vanity sink. Low maintenance backyard. Community pool & common areas. Close to Schools, Shopping, Freeway & More!

No smoking
Renters Insurance required
Pets on Approval
Tenant Pays all Utilities

Rent: $2,650
Deposit: $2,950
Processing Fee: $50.00

To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE5870097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

