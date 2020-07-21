Video walk through and self showings available! Rare classic 1940's bungalow on over 1/2 an acre in Leucadia. Wood floors and picture window in living room overlook park like setting with ocean views. Remodeled bathroom. Pantry space and large utility/storage room. Exterior storage shed. Landscaping included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 973 Saxony Road have any available units?
973 Saxony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 973 Saxony Road have?
Some of 973 Saxony Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Saxony Road currently offering any rent specials?
973 Saxony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.