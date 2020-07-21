973 Saxony Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Video walk through and self showings available! Rare classic 1940's bungalow on over 1/2 an acre in Leucadia. Wood floors and picture window in living room overlook park like setting with ocean views. Remodeled bathroom. Pantry space and large utility/storage room. Exterior storage shed. Landscaping included.