Encinitas, CA
973 Saxony Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

973 Saxony Road

973 Saxony Road · No Longer Available
Location

973 Saxony Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Video walk through and self showings available! Rare classic 1940's bungalow on over 1/2 an acre in Leucadia. Wood floors and picture window in living room overlook park like setting with ocean views. Remodeled bathroom. Pantry space and large utility/storage room. Exterior storage shed. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Saxony Road have any available units?
973 Saxony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 973 Saxony Road have?
Some of 973 Saxony Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Saxony Road currently offering any rent specials?
973 Saxony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Saxony Road pet-friendly?
No, 973 Saxony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 973 Saxony Road offer parking?
No, 973 Saxony Road does not offer parking.
Does 973 Saxony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 Saxony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Saxony Road have a pool?
No, 973 Saxony Road does not have a pool.
Does 973 Saxony Road have accessible units?
No, 973 Saxony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Saxony Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Saxony Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 973 Saxony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 Saxony Road does not have units with air conditioning.
