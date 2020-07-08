All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

853 Sunrich Lane

853 Sunrich Lane · No Longer Available
Location

853 Sunrich Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3BA home comes with 1,671sq. ft. of living space and sits on a quiet street. Indoor outdoor living concept, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom upgrades throughout. One story coastal home with large windows offering great natural light while the master bedroom includes a sliding door to deck and backyard! This properties inviting beach style is elevated with an open kitchen, family and dining concept! Flowing outside to an outdoor deck and spacious yard! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW! Minutes from the charming downtown Leucadia area.

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Oven - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Private Patio Fully Fenced Yard Built in BBQ - Outdoor Refrigerator - Attached Two Car Garage - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available June 1st.
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

