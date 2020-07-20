Rent Calculator
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

812 Regal
812 Regal Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Encinitas
Cardiff
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
812 Regal Road, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Regal have any available units?
812 Regal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
What amenities does 812 Regal have?
Some of 812 Regal's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 Regal currently offering any rent specials?
812 Regal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Regal pet-friendly?
No, 812 Regal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 812 Regal offer parking?
No, 812 Regal does not offer parking.
Does 812 Regal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Regal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Regal have a pool?
Yes, 812 Regal has a pool.
Does 812 Regal have accessible units?
No, 812 Regal does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Regal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Regal has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Regal have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Regal does not have units with air conditioning.
