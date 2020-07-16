All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 812 Channel Island Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
812 Channel Island Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Channel Island Dr.

812 Channel Island Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

812 Channel Island Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Channel Island Dr. have any available units?
812 Channel Island Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 812 Channel Island Dr. have?
Some of 812 Channel Island Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Channel Island Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
812 Channel Island Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Channel Island Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 812 Channel Island Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 812 Channel Island Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 812 Channel Island Dr. offers parking.
Does 812 Channel Island Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Channel Island Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Channel Island Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 812 Channel Island Dr. has a pool.
Does 812 Channel Island Dr. have accessible units?
No, 812 Channel Island Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Channel Island Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Channel Island Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Channel Island Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Channel Island Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College