All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 710 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
710 3rd St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

710 3rd St

710 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

710 3rd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bed, 1 Bath Baja Boho Unit in Downtown Encinitas - Property Id: 252572

Bright stylish furnished Downtown Encinitas 2 bedroom with plenty of indoor and outdoor space. Conveniently located close to the Beach, Train Station, Boutique Shopping, Parks, Good Coffee, & Restaurants. This stylish, bright 2 bedroom space is one side of a duplex.
The entire property is surrounded by fence and the space has a private entrance and outdoor patio area with al fresco dining as well as a small shared yard. There are 2 bedrooms, the master has a king bed and the other room a Queen bed. The space comfortably accommodates 4 people. All modern amenities are included: smart TV with access to Netflix , Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc, wi-fi, washer and dryer, and fully appointed kitchen. This prime location in downtown Encinitas is just half a block from the Ocean and just a short walk to either Swamis Beach or Moonlight Beach (Coastal Access at Swamis, D St, & Moonlight Beach each within a few blocks). Available March 30th with month to month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252572
Property Id 252572

(RLNE5676051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 3rd St have any available units?
710 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 710 3rd St have?
Some of 710 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
710 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 710 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 710 3rd St offer parking?
No, 710 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 710 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 3rd St have a pool?
No, 710 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 710 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 710 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 710 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College