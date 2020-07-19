700 Regal Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded Coastal Condo, unfurnished, in upscale Encinitas area, super clean, Top Floor single level condo with Balcony, beautiful upgraded Kitchen has Granite Counters, new Refrigerator, Hard Wood Flooring, Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Pet friendly. Gated Community, Complex offers Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Private Park & Laundry facility. Close to I-5 Freeway (but no Fwy noise), Ocean, Shopping, Dwntwn Encinitas & Moonlight Beach. Enjoy Coastal breezes. flexible on Lease. Move-in Ready!