700 Regal Dr

Amenities
Upgraded Coastal Condo, unfurnished, in upscale Encinitas area, super clean, Top Floor single level condo with Balcony, beautiful upgraded Kitchen has Granite Counters, new Refrigerator, Hard Wood Flooring, Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Pet friendly. Gated Community, Complex offers Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Private Park & Laundry facility. Close to I-5 Freeway (but no Fwy noise), Ocean, Shopping, Dwntwn Encinitas & Moonlight Beach. Enjoy Coastal breezes. flexible on Lease. Move-in Ready!