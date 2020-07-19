All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

700 Regal Dr

700 Regal Road · No Longer Available
Location

700 Regal Road, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded Coastal Condo, unfurnished, in upscale Encinitas area, super clean, Top Floor single level condo with Balcony, beautiful upgraded Kitchen has Granite Counters, new Refrigerator, Hard Wood Flooring, Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Pet friendly. Gated Community, Complex offers Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Private Park & Laundry facility. Close to I-5 Freeway (but no Fwy noise), Ocean, Shopping, Dwntwn Encinitas & Moonlight Beach. Enjoy Coastal breezes. flexible on Lease. Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Regal Dr have any available units?
700 Regal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 700 Regal Dr have?
Some of 700 Regal Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Regal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700 Regal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Regal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Regal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 700 Regal Dr offer parking?
No, 700 Regal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 700 Regal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Regal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Regal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 700 Regal Dr has a pool.
Does 700 Regal Dr have accessible units?
No, 700 Regal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Regal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Regal Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Regal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Regal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
