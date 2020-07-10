687 South Coast Highway 101

Amenities

Make your home in a beautiful, private condo on the top floor of Pacific Station on Coast Highway in Downtown Encinitas (687 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024). This premier location on the top floor features great natural light with nice south facing views and a modern open layout that makes great use of space.



The condo features bamboo hardwood floors in the great room and carpeted bedrooms, along with granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, and a private balcony. The condo features two side by side parking spaces and a spacious, lockable, solid-walled storage unit-- both in a secure, gate-accessed underground parking garage. Elevators and stairwells can be used to access this single level condo, and access to residential areas is through locked gates.



The residential common areas include a large natural gas BBQ, ample seating, decks overlooking 101, and a fireplace. This condo is centrally located-- walking distance to Moonlight beach, the Encinitas train station, and all the fun restaurants and businesses in Downtown Encinitas.



A dog or cat is welcome with approval and an additional $500 security deposit.



Details:



2 Bed / 1 Bath | 1,000sqft | 2 parking spaces | lockable storage unit | Dog or Cat OK w/approval

$3500/mo | 1 year lease or longer | UNFURNISHED | Available July 5th 2020

Flexible start date with holding deposit | Water, trash, gas included in rent |

Tenant to pay electricity | Washer and Dryer in unit | Air Conditioning and Central Heating

No smoking anywhere on premise.



Written rental application required.

Due at signing: 1st and last month rent, $1000 security deposit, additional $500 deposit for pets.

Renters Insurance Required

Contact for virtual tour