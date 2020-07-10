All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
687 South Coast Highway 101
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

687 South Coast Highway 101

687 South Coast Highway 101 · No Longer Available
Location

687 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make your home in a beautiful, private condo on the top floor of Pacific Station on Coast Highway in Downtown Encinitas (687 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024). This premier location on the top floor features great natural light with nice south facing views and a modern open layout that makes great use of space.

The condo features bamboo hardwood floors in the great room and carpeted bedrooms, along with granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, and a private balcony. The condo features two side by side parking spaces and a spacious, lockable, solid-walled storage unit-- both in a secure, gate-accessed underground parking garage. Elevators and stairwells can be used to access this single level condo, and access to residential areas is through locked gates.

The residential common areas include a large natural gas BBQ, ample seating, decks overlooking 101, and a fireplace. This condo is centrally located-- walking distance to Moonlight beach, the Encinitas train station, and all the fun restaurants and businesses in Downtown Encinitas.

A dog or cat is welcome with approval and an additional $500 security deposit.

Details:

2 Bed / 1 Bath | 1,000sqft | 2 parking spaces | lockable storage unit | Dog or Cat OK w/approval
$3500/mo | 1 year lease or longer | UNFURNISHED | Available July 5th 2020
Flexible start date with holding deposit | Water, trash, gas included in rent |
Tenant to pay electricity | Washer and Dryer in unit | Air Conditioning and Central Heating
No smoking anywhere on premise.

Written rental application required.
Due at signing: 1st and last month rent, $1000 security deposit, additional $500 deposit for pets.
Renters Insurance Required
Contact for virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have any available units?
687 South Coast Highway 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have?
Some of 687 South Coast Highway 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 South Coast Highway 101 currently offering any rent specials?
687 South Coast Highway 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 South Coast Highway 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 687 South Coast Highway 101 is pet friendly.
Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 offer parking?
Yes, 687 South Coast Highway 101 offers parking.
Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 South Coast Highway 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have a pool?
No, 687 South Coast Highway 101 does not have a pool.
Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have accessible units?
No, 687 South Coast Highway 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 South Coast Highway 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 South Coast Highway 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 687 South Coast Highway 101 has units with air conditioning.

