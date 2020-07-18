All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

625 Lynwood Drive

625 Lynwood Drive · (619) 233-5935
Location

625 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Simply stunning 5 bdr Hovnanian Home is nestled in the heart of upscale and elite Encinitas Ranch. Luxury ten foot ceilings, formal entrance, proper dining room, winding staircase and glorious chandeliers. Gourmet kitchen, beautiful maple cabinetry, labrador granite, all stainless, six burner stove, grill, subzero fridge and chef's island. Completely Private entertainers backyard with unobstructed visuals of sprawling greens, walking trails, evening lights and snow capped mtns in winter. Add'l Below...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Lynwood Drive have any available units?
625 Lynwood Drive has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Lynwood Drive have?
Some of 625 Lynwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Lynwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Lynwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Lynwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Lynwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 625 Lynwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Lynwood Drive offers parking.
Does 625 Lynwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Lynwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Lynwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 625 Lynwood Drive has a pool.
Does 625 Lynwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Lynwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Lynwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Lynwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Lynwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Lynwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
