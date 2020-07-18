625 Lynwood Drive

Amenities
Simply stunning 5 bdr Hovnanian Home is nestled in the heart of upscale and elite Encinitas Ranch. Luxury ten foot ceilings, formal entrance, proper dining room, winding staircase and glorious chandeliers. Gourmet kitchen, beautiful maple cabinetry, labrador granite, all stainless, six burner stove, grill, subzero fridge and chef's island. Completely Private entertainers backyard with unobstructed visuals of sprawling greens, walking trails, evening lights and snow capped mtns in winter. Add'l Below...