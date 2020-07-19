All apartments in Encinitas
560 Requeza St
560 Requeza St

560 Requeza Street · No Longer Available
Location

560 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Requeza St have any available units?
560 Requeza St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 560 Requeza St have?
Some of 560 Requeza St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Requeza St currently offering any rent specials?
560 Requeza St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Requeza St pet-friendly?
No, 560 Requeza St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 560 Requeza St offer parking?
No, 560 Requeza St does not offer parking.
Does 560 Requeza St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Requeza St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Requeza St have a pool?
No, 560 Requeza St does not have a pool.
Does 560 Requeza St have accessible units?
No, 560 Requeza St does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Requeza St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Requeza St has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Requeza St have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Requeza St does not have units with air conditioning.
